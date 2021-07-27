Task manager app for mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers! 🎉
Take a look at my task manager app concept. A convinient tool to organize working process and tasks of a team and for personal use. Track your daily tasks, share your progress with the teammates, collaborate and encourage each other!
Press L if you like it ❤️
Happy to hear your feedback!
Feel free to contact me at olgayarovinski@gmail.com