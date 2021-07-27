Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
KSgenix

CDAS Carpentry

CDAS Carpentry design creative icon typography branding
This was really a challenging logo. I wanted to make it as creative as possible yet keeping simple. It was for a carpentry business. I tried to combine initials of the company C and D in such a creative way by applying hammer negative space between them

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
