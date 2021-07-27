Raihanc Designs

Classy Arms Gym Logo Design & Branding

Classy Arms Gym Logo Design & Branding graphic design brand identity exercise illustration minimal symbol typography gym logo dumbbell gym a b c d identity branding logo design design logo
Here is my new Short !!!!!!
That is a gym logo. So I have targeted the dumbbell & Letter "C" & "A".
Finally I have made the logo ,How Is It ????????
Mail : raihanchy8421@gmail.com
Num : +8801884276759
