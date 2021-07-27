Thales Ludwig

Developer-friendly Porfolio

Thales Ludwig
Thales Ludwig
  • Save
Developer-friendly Porfolio ux ui design website
Download color palette

Hello, dribbble!

This is the first shot in a planned series of developer-friendly designs. Being an engineer myself, I often find amazing websites and app designs that are incredible to look at, but impractical in real life.

This is a simple and clean portfolio website that shows that you can create beautiful applications without tons of effects cluttering the user experience.

I hope you enjoy it, and feedback is always appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Thales Ludwig
Thales Ludwig

More by Thales Ludwig

View profile
    • Like