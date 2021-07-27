Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chinese Fan- Pine Needle Craft

Chinese Fan- Pine Needle Craft pineneedlecraft craft graphic design lineart illustration design art
Pine Needle Craft is a centuries old craft, currently being practiced by women specifically in Himachal Pradesh, India, in which a set of pine-needles are woven together to form products with the help of a needle and thread. Here, the sticks have been made with pine-needle while incorporating fabric, to enhance the beauty and aesthetics.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
