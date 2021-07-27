Chinese Fan- Pine Needle Craft

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Pine Needle Craft is a centuries old craft, currently being practiced by women specifically in Himachal Pradesh, India, in which a set of pine-needles are woven together to form products with the help of a needle and thread. Here, the sticks have been made with pine-needle while incorporating fabric, to enhance the beauty and aesthetics.