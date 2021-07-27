Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Biswajit bain

Butterfly Modern Abstract Logo Design Concept

Biswajit bain
Biswajit bain
  • Save
Butterfly Modern Abstract Logo Design Concept business logo creative logo branding animation motion graphics graphic design 3d logo design company logo unique logo logo maker abstract logo logo folio vector logo design free logo design colorful logo branding logo modern logo minimalist logo butterfly logo
Download color palette

It is a Butterfly Modern Abstract Logo Design Concept.
Leave your #comment/feedback/suggestion and follow me to get more shots like this.

If you need any digital currency logo design, I am available for a new project.
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
_ _ _
Bbain229@gmail.com
•skype:Biswajit bain
fiverr
Let's connect:
DribbbleBehanceInstagramFacebookTwitterLinkedin

Biswajit bain
Biswajit bain

More by Biswajit bain

View profile
    • Like