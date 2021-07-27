Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BusyKid Mobile UI Design

Busy Kid provides parents the tools to teach children about earning money through chores and investing it into stocks or giving to charities.

👉 Our design team helped with the following:
✔ UX analysis and reporting on improvement areas
✔ Customer Interviews
✔ UX Design & Flows
✔ UI Design
✔ Brand Identity Design
✔ Full Stack Development
✔ Dev Ops & Maintenance

📞 (949) 379-1714
hello@digitalsolutions.dev

