BusyKid Mobile UI Design

Busy Kid provides parents the tools to teach children about earning money through chores and investing it into stocks or giving to charities.
👉 Our design team helped with the following:
✔ UX analysis and reporting on improvement areas
✔ Customer Interviews
✔ UX Design & Flows
✔ UI Design
✔ Brand Identity Design
✔ Full Stack Development
✔ Dev Ops & Maintenance
