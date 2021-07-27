Alex Biggs

BG/ZY - Personal Branding

BG/ZY - Personal Branding daily logo logo idea inspiration logomark logo exploration logo community graphic design inspiration designs logo design inspiration personal branding logo logo inspiration logo inspire graphic design vector minimal logo identity flat design branding
Download color palette
  1. BGZY-Personal-Branding-Dribbble.png
  2. BGZY-Personal-Branding-Dribbble-Outlines.png
  3. BGZY-Personal-Branding-Dribbble-Text-Logo.png

For context, the main logomark is meant to represent my first name which is Alex. I also wanted to have an mark that would be an independent element that lies within the branding.

The main name of the branding which is stylised as BG/ZY comes from my long running nickname, biggsy.

Bigg Ideas.
