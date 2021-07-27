Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marching Ants Pattern

Marching Ants Pattern surface pattern design surface design seamless repeat pattern pattern nature illustration design animals
With a love of insects, I found inspiration for this pattern while walking through the city. These are industrious creatures, making their homes in the smallest of sidewalk cracks.

