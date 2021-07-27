SuperMain

is : a digital platform that helps people to meet with independent workers.

That : offers on-demand services, such as : Housekeeping - Cleaning - Gardening - Beauty and home caring in general...

All of these services are provided by independent Moroccan entrepreneurs (70% are women).

Unlike : the traditional process which consumes a lot of time and puts you into complex problems that you’re not in need for.

So : SuperMain is the best solution that offers a shortcut to deal with your daily life in a smart way, and it takes only one click.

NOTE : this concept is old, I made it for fun years ago.

The client chose this one among bunch of other concepts I've made.

tbh, I freaking LOVE this mark :)

- I helped with the strategy as well, and developing a visual identity (On-going).

