SuperMain
is : a digital platform that helps people to meet with independent workers.
That : offers on-demand services, such as : Housekeeping - Cleaning - Gardening - Beauty and home caring in general...
All of these services are provided by independent Moroccan entrepreneurs (70% are women).
Unlike : the traditional process which consumes a lot of time and puts you into complex problems that you’re not in need for.
So : SuperMain is the best solution that offers a shortcut to deal with your daily life in a smart way, and it takes only one click.
_______
NOTE : this concept is old, I made it for fun years ago.
The client chose this one among bunch of other concepts I've made.
tbh, I freaking LOVE this mark :)
- I helped with the strategy as well, and developing a visual identity (On-going).
More on :
