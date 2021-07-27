Yosbrands

Supermain

Yosbrands
Yosbrands
Hire Me
  • Save
Supermain union ome caring cleaning services hands application logo design typography logomark identity brand minimal logo branding
Supermain union ome caring cleaning services hands application logo design typography logomark identity brand minimal logo branding
Supermain union ome caring cleaning services hands application logo design typography logomark identity brand minimal logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Supermain.jpg
  2. Supermain-3.jpg
  3. Supermain-2.jpg

SuperMain

is : a digital platform that helps people to meet with independent workers.

That : offers on-demand services, such as : Housekeeping - Cleaning - Gardening - Beauty and home caring in general...
All of these services are provided by independent Moroccan entrepreneurs (70% are women).

Unlike : the traditional process which consumes a lot of time and puts you into complex problems that you’re not in need for.

So : SuperMain is the best solution that offers a shortcut to deal with your daily life in a smart way, and it takes only one click.
_______
NOTE : this concept is old, I made it for fun years ago.
The client chose this one among bunch of other concepts I've made.
tbh, I freaking LOVE this mark :)
- I helped with the strategy as well, and developing a visual identity (On-going).

More on :
Instagram
Behance

Yosbrands
Yosbrands
I design and create solutions!
Hire Me

More by Yosbrands

View profile
    • Like