Erica Sprules

African Safari Pattern

Erica Sprules
Erica Sprules
  • Save
African Safari Pattern nature animals textile seamless surface pattern design surface design repeat pattern pattern design illustration
Download color palette

I'm in love with nature and animals. I'm passionate about teaching others about science. I found inspiration for this pattern through learning about the Okavango Delta in Africa. One day I will visit there..

Erica Sprules
Erica Sprules

More by Erica Sprules

View profile
    • Like