Rizky Saputra

Boxpaper - Mobile App Exploration

Rizky Saputra
Rizky Saputra
  • Save
Boxpaper - Mobile App Exploration dark mode mobile design mobile app design app ux ui
Download color palette

Boxpaper is a Mobile Application that houses a ton of free stock photos. Everyone can join the club, so you can share your precious photo with everyone.

Hope you like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Rizky Saputra
Rizky Saputra

More by Rizky Saputra

View profile
    • Like