website: landing page design

website: landing page design web design webdesign landing page design concept
Hi everyone! Here's another web page designed for ukrainian music duo TVORCHI and their summer HIT song & music video called "Falling".

I loved this song so much and couldn't resist but to make 2 versions for the first screen. In my profile you can find a dark one.

Let me know which one you like better in the comments! Your feedback will be very appreciated :)

I am available for work :
distukalkina@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
