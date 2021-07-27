website: landing page design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone! Here's another web page designed for ukrainian music duo TVORCHI and their summer HIT song & music video called "Falling".
I loved this song so much and couldn't resist but to make 2 versions for the first screen. In my profile you can find a dark one.
Let me know which one you like better in the comments! Your feedback will be very appreciated :)
I am available for work :
distukalkina@gmail.com