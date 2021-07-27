wallme.std

Website Pasar Seni ITB

wallme.std
wallme.std
  • Save
Website Pasar Seni ITB bandung desain ux design uiux designer ui design product designer uxui uiux ui fsrd itb pasar seni itb
Download color palette

Pasar Seni ITB is an event organized by students of the Faculty of Art and Design ITB (FSRD ITB) every 2-6 years but because of the pandemic the event could not be held the purpose of this website is to manage the number of visitors in each event.

wallme.std
wallme.std

More by wallme.std

View profile
    • Like