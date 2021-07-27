Ninja Paillettes

Animated badass stickers

I followed Manon Louart's class on Skillshare.
We had to create and animate typographic stickers.
For me, creating is an introspection, so I've tried to imagine stickers who represents who I am : creative, anxious, colorful, feminist, catlady, astrology lover, fighter and fun.
It took me soooooo long to find the right color palette but in the end I'm happy with it.

Thanks for checking out my project :)

