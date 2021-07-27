Davron Bowman

Nudge AI is a concept fitness app that's currently in a revisionary stage.

The mobile application will seek to unite all levels of fitness enthusiasts, by allowing them to craft custom workouts beneficial to their specific body type and desired goals.

Coming 2022

