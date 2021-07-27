Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bright Light

Netfomix - NFT Marketplace HTML Template

Bright Light
Bright Light
  • Save
Netfomix - NFT Marketplace HTML Template wallet
Download color palette

Netfomix – NFT Marketplace TemplateToday we want to share a design, a topic that is not known to everyone. NFT is a “non-fungible token”, a new method of payment on the Internet using electronic currency. Each of the NFTs is unique and exists in a single copy, it cannot be divided, and all information about its author, buyer and all transactions with it is securely stored in the blockchain.

Purchase Now

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Bright Light
Bright Light

More by Bright Light

View profile
    • Like