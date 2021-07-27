Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
1950Labs

Icon Set Team Journal

1950Labs
1950Labs
Hire Me
  • Save
Icon Set Team Journal bigsur minimal flat design figma sketch agile mobile ui ux app web system iconography iconset iconpack
Icon Set Team Journal bigsur minimal flat design figma sketch agile mobile ui ux app web system iconography iconset iconpack
Icon Set Team Journal bigsur minimal flat design figma sketch agile mobile ui ux app web system iconography iconset iconpack
Download color palette
  1. Icons.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png

Set of icons designed and developed for the Team Journal product. An internal work of exploration in agile methodologies. Feel free to ask us anything you want about the process.

-----
Creating value since 2016 for innovators,
startups and globally recognized software firms.

Available to kick off with you in 2 weeks.

1950Labs
1950Labs
We develop quality software with good design
Hire Me

More by 1950Labs

View profile
    • Like