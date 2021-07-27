website: landing page design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone! This is my first Dribble shot and I am very excited to join this wonderful community.
Sharing with you this simple yet bright main page concept I have created for my favorite ukrainian music duo "TVORCHI" and their summer 2021 HIT song & music video "Falling".
Any thoughts? Let me know in the comments! Your feedback will be highly appreciated :)
I am available for work :
distukalkina@gmail.com