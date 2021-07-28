Anthony Gribben

Mindful Metamorphosis

Mindful Metamorphosis hic et nunc artwork crypto art surreal purple blender3d blender rendered render nft agrib space spaceman grass field colorful flowers outer space scifi astronaut
Have been hard at work the last few weeks putting together my next NFT drop. Have quite a few new images I'm excited to share over the next couple weeks. I also will have exciting news in the coming weeks about new shops for both my crypto art and geometric art 😊

