MeGusta | Restaurant Searching

Have you ever had the challenge to select a place for Friday’s evening dinner?

This concept of a Search page solves this challenge. And helps you to find the best spot for discovery food places near you.

Yes, this is the next page of the MeGusta website. And here, you can find the best of the best restaurants based on the filters that you setup before. For example, you want to make dinner with your soul mate at tomorrow 11:30 PM. Just put this information and click on the search button. And MeGusta will show you the list with restaurants and free time for the booking. Piece of cake!

This concept will continue at Behance when we describe the UX audit and Research for this project. See you soon!

Like it? Don't forget to follow Axicube! ➡️

You can also find us here:

Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook

May the Force of UI/UX be with you!