MeGusta | Restaurant Profile

We continue to upload the design concepts of the MeGusta website. As you remember, this product is aimed at search of restaurant or food event near you.



This time we want to show you a concept of the Restaurant page. Here the user could find information about the restaurant, see ratings and reviews, popular dishes and menu, and first of all book a table for a dinner. Welcome to the world of new tastes and food experiences. Here you are a consumer who wants to spend free time with his soul mate. Hope you enjoy the emotions that you got from viewing this concept.

