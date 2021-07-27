Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adventure in Faith

Adventure in Faith story character design kid child dad family vintage train travel sketch cartoon character photoshop illustration
Some of the most important moments in my life were times that I didn’t know what the final destination would be. I just knew that I had to MOVE and trust in the Lord. Step out of your comfort zone and by faith, step into what you were called to do.

See attachment for animated version.

See more of my work at https://www.instagram.com/officialartofsantana/

joined_video_b6e44b23e298492d81c8b92a9e48408e.MP4
6 MB
