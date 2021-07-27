Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ayoub Bouzid

Egg Morning Logo Animation

Ayoub Bouzid
Ayoub Bouzid
Hire Me
  • Save
Egg Morning Logo Animation after effects logo motion pre-loader motion graphics brand animation icon animation animated logo logo reveal verification logo intro motion logo alexgoo 2d animation motion design logo animation
Download color palette

Logo Animation for EGG Morning!
designed by : @mehdi_elmahboubi
Animated By Me .
-
communicate:
My Email : ayoubdesign871@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +212 6 03 45 65 74
-
Thanks for watching 🌹
let me know what do you think about it!

Ayoub Bouzid
Ayoub Bouzid
I make your brand logo move with purpose .
Hire Me

More by Ayoub Bouzid

View profile
    • Like