SheCodes Basics: Final Project 🍻

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The goal here was to take everything that we learned through the 3 week course and apply it to a landing page about a topic of your choice.
Check out and interact with the full webpage at: https://www.shecodes.io/workshops/shecodes-basics-3d815b0f-dcc4-4e76-a8e1-85b00dc4621f/projects/430959