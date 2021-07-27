Elena Chimerine

SheCodes Basics: Final Project 🍻

SheCodes Basics: Final Project 🍻 design bootcamp web design vscode css html ui
The goal here was to take everything that we learned through the 3 week course and apply it to a landing page about a topic of your choice.

Check out and interact with the full webpage at: https://www.shecodes.io/workshops/shecodes-basics-3d815b0f-dcc4-4e76-a8e1-85b00dc4621f/projects/430959

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
