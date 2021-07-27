Cleveland Guardians - Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
My quick take on the recent Cleveland Guardians branding. I liked the connection to the Hope Memorial Bridge in the pointed hexagonal graphic. My thought was to maintain recognition to the old Block-C and shorten the height so the monogram appears bigger on the hat.