Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Agilan Senthil

Zen Meet - Chat UI Design

Agilan Senthil
Agilan Senthil
  • Save
Zen Meet - Chat UI Design conference google meet zoom message chat meeting design minimal clean web website ux ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone 🚀

Here's a small glimpse of the Zenmeet - Online meeting application.
Press ❤️ if you like the concept, and leave your comments below!

Don't forget to follow me on:

Linkedin | Medium | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Agilan Senthil
Agilan Senthil

More by Agilan Senthil

View profile
    • Like