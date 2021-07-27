Linkedin 2.0 User Profile Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 6 of 100 making design
Task: User Profile
I soo wanted to remake linkedin page for mobile. Finally got a change to remake the user profile page of it as in challenge 6.
#100DaysOfDesign #AestheticDesigns #DailyUI #minimalism