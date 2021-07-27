Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wazzup! ⚡️⚡️
Excited to show you my logo for Slovenian online store
https://www.enaa.com
The aim was to redesign the old logo, because it was too outdated and chaotic. We did a great job with the client and chooses the best option that will be actual for the next 10 years.
Check the next slide to see the old logo →
⚡️
Need a logo?
zmiydmitry@gmail.com