Enaa

Enaa mascot symbol icon emblem mark logo brand identity branding ukraine new york logo designer shop store enaa
Wazzup! ⚡️⚡️

Excited to show you my logo for Slovenian online store
https://www.enaa.com

The aim was to redesign the old logo, because it was too outdated and chaotic. We did a great job with the client and chooses the best option that will be actual for the next 10 years.

Check the next slide to see the old logo →

zmiydmitry@gmail.com

