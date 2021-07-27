Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roos

Website for Haptonomy and Coaching Company

Roos
Roos
Hire Me
  • Save
Website for Haptonomy and Coaching Company redesign website curacao caribbean informative website coaching website haptonomy webdesign design website
Download color palette

Informative website about Haptonomy and Coaching for a company on Curacao (in Dutch). See website: https://www.sintibon.com/ With Wix, the company applies the texts itself and adjusts the pages.

Roos
Roos
I would love to help you with your website and branding!
Hire Me

More by Roos

View profile
    • Like