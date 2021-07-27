Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nithin Prakash Motupalli

Teaching Plan - MCB Smart App

A thoughtful step towards making learning efficient, seamless & helping teachers manage their deliverables smartly. You can now see all you had taught in one place, by date. All you have to do is select from the smart list, or tap tap tap, and done, as we like to say😯All ya teachers doing a little dance like our screens here, huh?

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Just Playstuff, Actual Action Under NDA 🖤
