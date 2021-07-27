A degree of concern

The graph illustrates the global surface temperature relative to 1880-2016.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

According to an ongoing temperature analysis conducted by scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), the average global temperature on Earth has increased by a little more than 1° Celsius (2° Fahrenheit) since 1880. Two-thirds of the warming has occurred since 1975, at a rate of roughly 0.15-0.20°C per decade.

👉 But why should we care about one degree of warming? After all, temperatures fluctuate by many degrees every day where we live.

A one-degree global change is significant because it takes a vast amount of heat to warm all the oceans, atmosphere, and land by that much. In the past, a one-to two-degree drop was all it took to plunge the Earth into the Little Ice Age. A five-degree drop was enough to bury a large part of North America under a towering mass of ice 20,000 years ago.

🔗 Full work here: https://www.instagram.com/tiz.alocci/

Source: NASA