The Wine Cellar

The Wine Cellar illustration design des vector illustrator bar wine branding logo graphic design
The logo represents a glass filled with wine, which when turned upside down reveals an opening into a cellar. This door represents the wine bar, the typography emphasizes the friendly and cozy atmosphere of the place.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
