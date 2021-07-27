Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Animated Photography Mobile App
Hey there!
Here at Zajno, we continue working on the mobile app aimed at helping amateur photographers and models excel in their hobbies by providing them with useful tutorials, tips and tricks.
Our design goal was to create a slick user-friendly app with a modern and trendy feel to it to appeal to the target audience. We used a dark color palette, contrast and minimalist typography. Bright abstract shapes add a little twist to the overall design making it a bit more playful. The main focus is kept on the visuals as they are the key elements of the page. That includes the bespoke 3D visual of a lens I made to add some character to the app onboarding.
Let me know what you think about the animation and overall design!
Press "L" to show some love!
ᗈ Website
ᗈ Join our Newsletter!
ᗈ Crappy Explanation Playlists App
ᗈ TheGrid
ᗈ Spotify
ᗈ Twitter
ᗈ Medium
ᗈ Facebook
ᗈ Instagram
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.