Mehak Taneja

Hi, Dribbble!

Mehak Taneja
Mehak Taneja
  • Save
Hi, Dribbble! portrait art lineart design illustration
Download color palette

Self-portrait single line art illustration for the perfect first shot. ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Mehak Taneja
Mehak Taneja

More by Mehak Taneja

View profile
    • Like