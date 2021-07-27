Pixelflic

Corporate Flyer Design Template

Pixelflic
Pixelflic
  • Save
Corporate Flyer Design Template web app branding icon ux ui typography illustration logo vector design flyer design graphic design
Download color palette

Corporate Flyer Design Template

Features:
- A4 Size
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
- Print-Ready File

Want to order something?
Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/photoexprt001

or

Email: pixelflic@gmail.com
Whats App: +880 1774 083 674

Thank you!

Pixelflic
Pixelflic
Like