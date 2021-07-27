Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jump Reto Arcade Logo

Jump Reto Arcade Logo vector branding logo
This is actually based on a previous shot done for a daily logo challenge. I reworked it to try to play up the more retro aspects of it, while trying to increase the realism on the skeuomorphic elements. I know combining flat shading and skeuomorphism isn't for everyone but I like it. Also the grunge and slight angle seemed to just add something.

Rebound of
Design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
