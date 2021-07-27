Pet Adoption UI Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
"The best therapists have fur and four legs"
Studies show, Not only do dogs seem to love us back, they actually see us as their family.
Tell me about your #pet in the comment section, I'd love to hear about them.
Here are the pet animal adoption UI Screens
✒Made in Figma with ❤
Hope you #like the screens
Comments are always appreciated
Crafted by Karam veer 🧙♂️
If you need the Figma file DM me (it's free)