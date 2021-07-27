Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pet Adoption UI Concept

"The best therapists have fur and four legs"
Studies show, Not only do dogs seem to love us back, they actually see us as their family.
Tell me about your #pet in the comment section, I'd love to hear about them.
Here are the pet animal adoption UI Screens
✒Made in Figma with ❤
Hope you #like the screens
Comments are always appreciated
Crafted by Karam veer 🧙‍♂️
If you need the Figma file DM me (it's free)

