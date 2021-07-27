Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI#88 "Avatar"

Daily UI#88 "Avatar" adobe xd illustration minimal design
This character was inspired by Legolas. I created it using the pen tool on Adobe XD. The other assets like the banner and leaves are from Canva ~ Yohooooo! I think I should make it my logo.. hmmm?

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
