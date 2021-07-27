Web Design + Marketing Assets for Moonshine Mountain-Colorado

During the first half of 2021 I spent a good portion of time assisting a wedding venue in Lake George, CO update it's digital brand identity across multiple platforms. The largest portion of the project consisted of giving their venue website a facelift.

Over the course of 3 months we worked diligently to research their target market, wedding industry trends- and identified the most essential planning tools and resources local and eloping brides were asking for.

Equipped with this knowledge- we got to work on producing a stunning set of visual media that showcased their venue in it's entirety. From drone footage to video walk throughs of the ceremony area, rustic early 1900's barn, cozy honeymoon cottage, and luxury reception tent.

The culmination of the project was establishing an asset library, offered on the website 100% free of charge. The library consists of a comprehensive 90pg+ guide that outlines Colorado marriage laws, getting married at Rocky Mountain National Park, and sourcing top-rated vendors in the Centennial State.

To keep the UX/UI incredibly functional, I designed a simplistic presentation of the assets- generating mockups to give users a clear depiction of what they're downloading- followed by a description of the contents within. The download button stays true to the brands promise of 100% free- allowing the content to be downloaded and accessed instantly, without any opt-ins or personal information collection.

The full project is live, and is currently driving results for Moonshine Mountain.

You can view the finished results at www.MoonshineMountainColorado.com