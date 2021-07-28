Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yugal Mahajan
Web Music Player | Retro 🎵

Yugal Mahajan
Nickelfox
Yugal Mahajan for Nickelfox
Web Music Player | Retro 🎵 inspiration apple music desktop rb artist song web web music yellow red retro musicplayer music minimal design clean ui app visual design ux ui
Hey Folks!! 👋

Check out my new music player concept for website. This time I tried to give a retro look by playing out with some cool retro color palette and used the R&B album covers that gives the minimalistic and eye catchy look.

