Jordan Andersen

Speaker Stands

Jordan Andersen
Jordan Andersen
  • Save
Speaker Stands vintage vinyl wood hobby carpentry design furniture
Download color palette

After our move to Detroit, I quickly started building out my vinyl/analog system. I already had the turntable, and record collection, but needed to revisit the stereo and speaker setup to harness the sound - purely analog. After finding some vintage speakers, I needed some stands. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I couldn't really shop around. So, I took matters into my own hands to design and build my own.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Jordan Andersen
Jordan Andersen

More by Jordan Andersen

View profile
    • Like