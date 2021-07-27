slotopaint.com

Dragon Themed slot game Background

See what treasures the dragon has collected in his cave!

It is not by chance that gold and precious stones are depicted on the game background. In the legends of many peoples of the world, dragons are the guardians of untold riches.

Remember the Hobbit saga. There the dragon Smaug conquered the kingdom of the dwarves in order to seize their wealth. Gold and precious stones are the meaning of life of mythical winged monsters.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

