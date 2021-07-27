Book Formatting and Layout, KDP Book Formatting

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi,
BOOK FORMATTING and LAYOUT DESIGN professionally for KDP, Kindle, Lulu, IngramSpark formatting to your manuscript with the graphical interface.
BOOK FORMATTING SERVICES:
√ BOOK FORMATTING with the Graphical Interface
√ Table of Content (Clickable for ebook)
√ Stylish layout design for (Kindle, IngramSpark, Lulu & Others Formatting)
√ Use professional Fonts, Drop Cap, Header-Footer design
√ Adjusting Paragraph spacing and indention
Thank You
Designer Fayyaz