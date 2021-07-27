Abdellatif El Mahmoudy

Attijariwafa Bank Logo Animated

Abdellatif El Mahmoudy
Abdellatif El Mahmoudy
  • Save
Attijariwafa Bank Logo Animated branding design logo motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette

Happy to present the logo animation I created for Attijariwafa Bank Logo
What do you think?
____
🔥 Want to get a logo animation?
Feel free to reach out: elmahmoudyabdellatif@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Abdellatif El Mahmoudy
Abdellatif El Mahmoudy

More by Abdellatif El Mahmoudy

View profile
    • Like