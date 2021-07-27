Roos

Business Card Design - GKD Legal & Mediation

Roos
Roos
Hire Me
  • Save
Business Card Design - GKD Legal & Mediation curacao caribbean law company mediation legal huisstijl ontwerp graphic design visitekaartje business card logo branding
Download color palette

Professional Business Card for a Legal & Mediation Company in the Caribbean. The company offers assistance for three different areas. This has been taken into account in the design, the three triangles in different colors.

Roos
Roos
I would love to help you with your website and branding!
Hire Me

More by Roos

View profile
    • Like