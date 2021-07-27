Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
MDSM - Material Design System Menu - Dark Theme
The plugin I designed and developed after scouting the web and not finding the mobile menu to meet my needs.
View the live version on https://mdsm.corneliucirlan.com
Feedback would be highly appreciated.