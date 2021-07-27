Callie Mc

BBC Wildpostings

Callie Mc
Callie Mc
Hire Me
  • Save
BBC Wildpostings poster guerrilla marketing illustration blue bottle coffee wildposting wheatpasting branding color typography design
Download color palette

Wildpostings in Chicago’s West Side created in close collaboration with local artist, Cody Hudson, for the opening of Blue Bottle’s first Midwest location.

CD Ryan Jones

Callie Mc
Callie Mc
🪐 Senior Designer, Blue Bottle Coffee
Hire Me

More by Callie Mc

View profile
    • Like