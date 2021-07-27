Md Abrar Zahin Antor

ETAK™ DRONE COMPANY MINIMAL LOGO

Md Abrar Zahin Antor
Md Abrar Zahin Antor
  • Save
ETAK™ DRONE COMPANY MINIMAL LOGO vector illustration logos logo icon gradient logo gradient design branding minimal
Download color palette

ETAK™ DRONE COMPANY MINIMAL LOGO
❯ Figma as software
❯ Golden ratio used

#logo #logodesign #Modernlogo #logotype #logodesigner #logoinspirations #logodesigns #logoinspiration #logotipo #newlogo #logoplace #logomaker #logomark #logodesinger #flatlogo #logoroom #logomarca #logoolshop #logomurah #logodaily #logogrid #logoart #logoawesome #logolove #logoinspire #logobrand #logoprocess #logopassion #logotipo #logoconcept

Md Abrar Zahin Antor
Md Abrar Zahin Antor

More by Md Abrar Zahin Antor

View profile
    • Like