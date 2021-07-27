Geles Lluna

A motorbike in Dijon

A motorbike in Dijon
Sometimes you are feeling simply good, like you are in the correct place, in the correct moment and you just want to capture that (even if it is in a picture that will help you to remind that period of time). I swear I got that picture, but I'm a bit clumsy sometimes and my phone felt down which accidentally took a picture of a motorbike parked in front...it was simple but I loved it.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
